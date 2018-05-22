AgileBits just launched the latest version of 1Password for Mac and it's filled to the brim with new features, including new organization options, Watchtower improvements, a new design, and an overhaul of 1Password Mini.

I've had the immense pleasure of using 1Password 7 for Mac for a while now and I'm thrilled to say it's now available for everyone! The latest version of my favorite password manager adds heaps of new features and improvements that make the app that much easier, swifter, and more secure to use.

It all starts with an overhaul of 1Password mini, the little app that runs in the background, providing passwords and auto-filled logins in the browser. As of 1Password 7, though, mini can help you fill in passwords for apps — heck, it even supports drag and drop functionality. Now every. single. time. iTunes asks you to authenticate, you can use 1Password mini to drag and drop your login details. Mini is also getting a lot more powerful — you can edit your passwords, add documents, and more.