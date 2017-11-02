Password management app 1Password has gotten a complete overhaul just in time for the release of iPhone X, complete with support for Face ID unlocking.

AgileBits Inc.'s newest iteration of its popular password manager 1Password (1Password 7) is rolling out, and it was crafted specifically for the screen size, dimensions, and functions of the iPhone X. You can use 1Password to secure everything from social media log-ins to credit card info to passports under one master password, fingerprint, or Face ID, so you don't have to worry about remembering every bit your sensitive info ever again.

The new and improved features in 1Password 7 include (but are definitely not limited to) the following:

Support for Face ID: If you got used to using the Touch ID on your home button in order to utilize 1Password and you don't want to manually type your master key, don't worry — you still don't have to. All you have to do is tap the 1Password icon to launch the app, and Face ID will automatically recognize your face and unlock your private info vault. No hassle required.

If you got used to using the Touch ID on your home button in order to utilize 1Password and you don't want to manually type your master key, don't worry — you still don't have to. All you have to do is tap the 1Password icon to launch the app, and Face ID will automatically recognize your face and unlock your private info vault. No hassle required. Quick Copy: According to AgileBits, one of the most common uses for 1Password is to copy and paste your username and password into another app when you need to log in. With the new Quick Copy feature, after you've copied and pasted your username, you can come back into the 1Password app and it will automatically copy the password corresponding to that username onto the clipboard. That way you can log in as quickly and effortlessly as possible.

According to AgileBits, one of the most common uses for 1Password is to copy and paste your username and password into another app when you need to log in. With the new Quick Copy feature, after you've copied and pasted your username, you can come back into the 1Password app and it will automatically copy the password corresponding to that username onto the clipboard. That way you can log in as quickly and effortlessly as possible. Redesigned Favorites menu: The Favorites tab has a totally new look in 1Password 7, featuring drag and drop support on iPads running iOS 11 or later. Recently used items also show up on the Favorites screen.

The Favorites tab has a totally new look in 1Password 7, featuring drag and drop support on iPads running iOS 11 or later. Recently used items also show up on the Favorites screen. Redesigned Categories and Organize menus: Like the Favorites screen, the Categories and Organize screens have also gotten a complete makeover, making it easier than ever to keep your data tidy.

Like the Favorites screen, the Categories and Organize screens have also gotten a complete makeover, making it easier than ever to keep your data tidy. Keyboard shortcuts: 1Password 7 will now let you use keyboard shortcuts on your iPhone and iPad just like you can on its macOS client. Searching, switching tabs, and open and filling items in the browser can now be done with the stroke of a key (given that you use an external keyboard with your mobile device).

1Password 7 will now let you use keyboard shortcuts on your iPhone and iPad just like you can on its macOS client. Searching, switching tabs, and open and filling items in the browser can now be done with the stroke of a key (given that you use an external keyboard with your mobile device). Multiple item selection: With 1Password 7, you can select and delete multiple items at a time so you no longer have to spend tons of time doing it one-by-one.

AgileBits also made note of the less dramatic improvements that this update will bring:

Yes, we've brought some big ticket changes to 1Password, but many of the little things add up as well. 1Password now unlocks 33% faster and has seen a 400% increase in stability throughout … Our password generator is smoother, more responsive, and easier to use. All in all these little things combine to become an update to 1Password that we're very, very proud of.

1Password 7 will be available as a completely free update from the Apple App Store. If you don't already have the 1Password app, you can download it below. Note that in order to use it, you'll need to pay a monthly subscription fee of $2.99.

1Password - Free with IAP - Download now

Thoughts? Questions?

Are you excited to test out all of 1Password 7's features on your shiny new iPhone X? Let us know in the comments!