Two separate iPhone 9 references have been spotted online, in the latest signal that Apple's new iPhone is imminent.

Firstly, a placeholder page for the iPhone 9 was discovered on the Chinese e-commerce website JD.com. MySmartPrice notified iMore of the finding this morning, and their report states:

Looks like the long wait for the upcoming iPhone 9 could end pretty soon. Earlier this month, we had reported about the possibility of Apple launching a new smartphone called the iPhone 9 later this month — on April 15. Today, major Chinese retailer JD.com has published a placeholder page for the iPhone 9, indicating that the official launch and retail availability of this new iPhone model are imminent. The page on JD.com does not have any specifications or details pertaining to the upcoming iPhone 9. But the very fact that a major Chinese retailer has readied a page dedicated to a new iPhone is a clear indication that the device is indeed on its way.

The webpage features a teasing reveal image, with specifications mostly unconfirmed. It does, however, have a few key bits of information. Keep in mind that this website (like Verizon) may well be guessing on the iPhone's name, and is simply making room on its sitemap for this page. That being said, the specification page lists that the iPhone 9 (SE 2) will not support 5G, but does have 4G support. It also reportedly features a Lightning port and, wait for it... a calculator.

Secondly, as noted by our man Jon Prosser, Verizon snuck an iPhone 9 listing into the list of eligible devices on its trading page. Take a look!

Verizon slipped and mentioned the new “iPhone 9” on their trade-in page. 👀 pic.twitter.com/N1qkuFHN3i — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) April 5, 2020

A few days ago we reported exclusively Jon Prosser's latest iPhone 9 schedule, which suggests a release date of either April 22 or 24, with an announcement on April 14 or 15 respectively.

Other reports have suggested the iPhone 9 could land as soon as today, there's a lot of mixed messages floating around currently!