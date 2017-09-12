All of the major announcements from Apple's iPhone 8 event

Check out the big announcements from Apple's iPhone 8 and iPhone X event. Apple made a lot of important announcements during its September 2017 event. Here are all of the important ones and included links to exactly what you need to know!

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Apple has announced the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus. These new iPhones feature glass on both the back and front for the first time since the iPhone 4s, and come with new colors, improved cameras, a brand new A11 chip, and wireless charging support through the Qi standard. The phones come in 64GB and 256GB configurations. Pre-orders start September 15, with shipping beginning on September 22. iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus FAQ: Everything you need to know! iPhone X

Apple also announced the iPhone X (pronounced 'ten'), what it deems to be "the future of smartphones." Like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the iPhone X features a glass front and back, along with a stainless steel band along the edges. It also features the A11 Bionic chip, as well as Face ID, the new facial recognition system used to unlock your iPhone. The iPhone X will go up for pre-order on October 27, and launch on November 3 starting at $999. iPhone X FAQ: Everything you need to know! Apple Watch Series 3

The third generation of Apple's smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 3 comes in both cellular and non-cellular models. You'll be able to make phone calls, send messages, reach Siri, and more. The watch will also support Apple Music independent of your iPhone. Thanks to the new processor, Siri also now talks on the Apple Watch. Apple Watch Series 3 launches on September 22, priced starting at $329 for the non-cellular version, and $399 for the cellular watch.

Apple TV 4K

Apple announced a new version of the Apple TV with support for 4K video, as well as High Dynamic Range with HDR10 and Dolby Vision support. The set-top box will also launch alongside 4K content in the iTunes Store, which will be available at the same price as HD content, while customers' existing HD purchases will be upgraded at no extra cost. The Apple TV 4K will be available for pre-order on September 15, and will ship on September 22 for $179. Apple TV 4K: Everything you need to know! iOS 11 Apple announced that iOS 11, filled with new functionality and a variety of cosmetic alterations, will arrive on September 19. Here's everything you need to know. iOS 11 FAQ watchOS 4