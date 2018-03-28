In the wake of Apple's spring iPad and education event, I've received a lot of questions about how the base-model 2018 iPad fits in next to the 10.5-inch and second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro line — does giving Pencil support to the base-model iPad eliminate the need for a Pro-level iPad?

In short, no. But why? Here's how the two models compare, and why you'll probably want to stick with a Pro for more high-level work.

Processors & RAM

Let's start with the big one: The 2018 iPad features an A10 Fusion chip and 2GB of RAM, while the iPad Pro line rocks the A10X and 4GB of RAM.

On paper, this might not look like a huge difference: It's half a version number, right? But the A10X is a huge powerhouse of a chip with some incredible graphics power to throw around. In our Geekbench tests, the A10X 10.5-inch iPad Pro walloped its new sibling: There's only a modest 3904 increase over the 2018 iPad's 3254, but on multi-core, the 2017 iPad Pro line hits 9292 to the 2018 iPad's 5857.

Metal (GPU) scores are even starker: In our tests, the 10.5-inch iPad scored 29445 to the 2018 iPad's 13279.

In reality, this means the 2018 iPad will have a harder time than its pro sibling running resource-intensive games, multiple apps, and complicated AR environments. You'll also have a slight restriction on iPad multitasking: The 2018 iPad can have two split screen windows open along with a Slide Over screen and picture-in-picture, but only the Slide Over panel will be in focus. (In contrast, iPad Pro allows focus for all open windows.)

Pencil Support

For the first time, a non-Pro iPad has full Apple Pencil support, which is a pretty great win for people who want easy and great stylus input on a tablet. The 2018 iPad works with the original Apple Pencil: When you draw, the Pencil sends 240Hz (240 impressions a second) to the screen, which renders those line drawings at 60Hz with Apple's line prediction technology "previewing" where you're drawing to reduce the impression of lag. This is the exact same technology used in the original 12.9-inch and 9.7-inch iPad Pro, with no limitations.

But if you go for a 2017 iPad Pro, you'll get a significant reduction in screen lag, which results in a much snappier drawing and writing experience. This tech is called ProMotion; the Pencil still sends data at 240Hz, but the iPad Pro's screen renders it at 120Hz instead of 60Hz. (It effectively reduces Pencil lag from 40 milliseconds to 20ms.)

ProMotion's dynamic refresh technology benefits in places outside the Pencil, too, rendering games with a higher frame rate, filming slow-motion video, and more.

Other Accessories

The iPad Pro line has a special line of accessories that use its Smart Connector; neither the connector nor those accessories have made it to the 2018 iPad.

That said, the 2018 iPad can connect to any Bluetooth accessory (as can the iPad Pro line). So if you're interested in external keyboards, you'll need to consider cases that use Bluetooth or Lightning to connect.

The 2018 iPad will also soon have two accessories available from Logitech (though both are currently restricted to education customers): the Rugged Case and Keyboard, and the Pencil-like Crayon stylus. To my knowledge, these accessories will only work with the 9.7-inch 2018 iPad, so iPad Pro users are out of luck.

If you want access to Smart Connector accessories, the iPad Pro is the best choice; if you don't care or only rely on Bluetooth, you can get by just fine with the 2018 iPad.

Display

Here's another big hardware differentiator: the Retina display. The 10.5-inch and second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro have a number of improvements over the base 2018 iPad's screen:

A laminated display, which reduces glare from bright lights and in outdoor settings

P3 Wide Color, which displays images and video with a wider color gamut

True Tone, which shifts the white balance of the screen depending on where you are to avoid overly blue displays

An anti-reflective coating, which further reduces glare

In real-world use, most users won't actively notice the 2018 iPad's non-laminated display and lack of P3 or True Tone if they've never used a device with those features. If you're used to P3 and True Tone, however, you may find the 2018 screen a bit flat and blue.

You may also want to consider an iPad Pro over the 2018 iPad if you plan to do work outdoors or in harsh lighting, as the iPad's screen glare is significantly more difficult to work through than that of the 10.5-inch iPad Pro's.

Cameras

While I don't advocate iPad photography, I recognize that iPad cameras can be incredibly useful for scouting shots, scanning documents, getting reference material, and FaceTime chats.

In this arena, the iPad Pro completely shuts down the 2018 iPad, which uses an older camera system. The Pros include the same camera setup as the iPhone 7, including a 12MP f/1.8 rear camera with a six-element lens, OIS and Focus Pixels, P3 wide color capture, noise reduction, and a True Tone Flash.

The 2018 iPad has an 8MP f/2.4 system, in contrast, with a five-element lens and none of the features highlighted above. It does have slightly better low-light handling than its 2017 predecessor thanks to a new ISP in the A10 Fusion chip, but otherwise it's dramatically less effective than the 10.5-inch and second-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Rear video is also much better on the pros; they offer optically-stabilized 4K 30FPS recording and 1080P recording at up to 120FPS, while the 2018 iPad only offers 1080P video recording at 30FPS (720p for 120FPS slow-motion recordings).

Additionally, the front-facing 7MP f/2.2 camera on the iPad Pro line far outpaces the 1.2MP f/2.2 kit on the 2018 iPad.

In short: If you want a superior camera on your iPad, the pro is the way to go.

Touch ID

A small change, but an important one: the iPad Pro line features the faster second-generation Touch ID sensor, while the 2018 iPad only offers the first-generation mode (like its 2017 predecessor).

Our friends at iFixYouri did a test a few years back comparing the speed of the first- and second-generation sensors: