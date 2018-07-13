2018 MacBook Pro brings True Tone support to LG UltraFine, Apple Thunderbolt displays

Apple's new MacBook Pro is the first Mac to utilize the company's True Tone display technology, which uses multi-channel sensors to dynamically adjust the colors on your device's display based on the light in the surrounding environment. But apparently, True Tone isn't limited to the colors on the display of the MacBook Pro itself.

According to Apple's support document for True Tone on the MacBook Pro, True Tone can adjust the colors of the following displays when they're connected to the new Mac:

Apple Thunderbolt Display using Apple Thunderbolt 3 to Thunderbolt 2 adapter

LG UltraFine 5K Display

LG UltraFine 4K Display

If you're using one of these displays, you'll find the settings for True Tone under System Preferences > Displays.

For those of you that prefer to work on your MacBook Pro using an external monitor, this is good news. If you're wondering whether or not you should use True Tone, here are some of the reasons you might want to.

