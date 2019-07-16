I'm sure you already know about Amazon Prime Day's many tech bargains. But there are a huge number of beauty products on sale at some incredible prices. Now is a great time to stock up on tried and true beauty favorites or try something new. Note that many of the Prime Day discounts only show up when you add the item to your cart or check out. Also, some products have coupons in the listing that you must apply to get the discount.
Clarisonic: Clarisonic Mia Smart Complete SetStaff Favorite
Get your face really clean with this complete Clarisonic set. It cleans your pores and acts as a super exfoliator for baby-soft skin. Save $120 with this Amazon Prime deal.
Purell: Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Portable Bottles - 1 oz. Variety Pack Travel Sized Jelly Wrap Bottles (Case of 8)
Who doesn't need a handy portable bottle of Purell? Keep germs at bay with these convenient travel-sized bottles. I work with children (a great source of germs), and I always have one of these attached to my teacher bag.
Revlon: Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer
Get a blow-out look the easy way. This popular dryer/styler gives you smooth but volumized hair with a single device. Note that you won't see the Prime Day discounted price until the item is in your cart.
stila: stila Stay All Day Liquid Lipstick
This popular liquid lipstick comes in loads of beautiful colors. This is an excellent time to stock up on lippies. Note that this item must be added to your cart before you can see the discounted price.
Water Pik, Inc.: Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser Rechargeable Portable Oral Irrigator For Travel And Home - Cordless Advanced
If you've been thinking about a water flosser, Waterpik is a longtime trusted brand. You'll see the discounted price at checkout.
Conair: Conair 1600 Watt Compact Hair Dryer with Folding Handle; Dual Voltage Travel Hair Dryer
If you need an inexpensive little dryer that you can pop into your suitcase, this is a great choice.
Maybelline: Maybelline New York Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser Primer
This silicone-based primer is well-loved in budget beauty circles, known as a "dupe" for the much pricier Smashbox primer. It instantly improves the look and texture of my skin, even before applying foundation.
Eucerin: Eucerin Original Healing Cream
If you need serious moisture, this classic won't let you down. It's not the light, sinks-in-quickly type of lotion; it's heavy-duty stuff.
Rimmel: Rimmel Stay Matte Pressed Powder, 2 Count
This budget pressed powder gives you a long-last matte finish. The coverage is so good that my daughter actually uses this as her foundation.
Rimmel: Rimmel Stay Matte Primer, 2 Count
If you don't like the silicone-heavy primers, this lightweight primer gives you a smooth, matte, poreless finish. It makes your face an excellent canvas for foundation.
SexyHair: SEXYHAIR Big Spray & Play Harder Firm Volumizing Hairspray
This is the hairspray you want for big, sexy, hair. Note that you must put the item in your cart to see the Prime. Day discounted price.
Supergoop!: Supergoop! Skin Soothing Mineral Sunscreen with Olive Polyphenols SPF 40
This high-end sunscreen is a favorite of beauty bloggers. This is one of the many Supergoop! products on sale for Prime Day. The discounted price will show in your cart.
OPI: OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer & Gloss Duo Pack
This set is my go-to nail primer and topcoat when I want my polish to last. Using the whole system, this pair sandwiching an Infinite Shine nail polish, I get up to a week of chip-free color. The discounted price will show at checkout.
OPI: OPI Infinite Shine, Long-Wear Nail Polish, Nudes/Neutrals
You'll need a color polish to go with the Primer & Gloss Duo, so here are some popular nudes and neutrals. Bubble Bath, the one shown in this photo, is a trendy one known in beauty circles as "the perfect nude." The discounted price will appear at checkout.
BaBylissPRO: BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Digital Straightener, 1 Inch
There's no substitute for a good flat-iron for super-straight, shiny locks. With some skill, you can make curls with this device as well. This is a fantastic price on a high-end hair straightener; which won't show up until checkout.
Mario Badescu: Mario Badescu Lip Balm
I love this lightly scented lip balm. It feels incredible on, and it imparts wonderful moisture to the lips. There are quite several Mario Badescu items discounted for Prime Day, so now is the time to check them out. Note that this discount will appear at checkout.
Pureology: Pureology Colour Fanatic Hair Leave-in Treatment Spray
This leave-in conditioner and many other Pureology products, including their popular shampoo and conditioner, are discounted for Prime Day. This discounted price will show at checkout.
Crest: Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips Whitening Strips Kit
If you want whiter teeth, this popular kit is a great way to go about it. Use once a day for a half-hour. You'll start seeing results in three days with full results in 20 days.
Olaplex: Olaplex Hair Perfector No 3 Repairing Treatment
This is what the pros recommend for extremely damaged hair. If you bleach your hair, especially from a darker color, this is the fix you need.
LilyAna Naturals: LilyAna Naturals Retinol Cream Moisturizer
This moisturizer contains many ingredients recommended for a more youthful, dewy, and radiant complexion: retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea, shea butter, and jojoba oil.
Health Priority Natural Products: 100% Natural & Organic Vitamin E Oil For Your Face & Skin
If you're looking for natural beauty products, this all-natural vitamin E oil is a multi-purpose product and a beauty blogger favorite. Use it to moisturize your face, enhance lashes, soften stretch marks, and heal acne scars. Note that you must apply the coupon in the listing to get the lowest price.
Which one should you choose?
If you're thinking about picking up any of these products, don't wait. Amazon Prime Day deals can disappear quickly. These are some of the best prices I've seen on many of these items. If you're only going to choose one, pick up a big-ticket item like the Clarisonic Mia Smart Complete Set for the biggest savings.
My personal favorite item, which I've bought and re-bought at much higher prices than these, are the OPI Infinite Shine ProStay Primer & Gloss Duo Pack and OPI Infinite Shine Polish. This is a great time to snag a bunch of colors.
