The Kitchen Hub is a first-of-its-kind, interactive smart kitchen hub with a built-in microwave. It has integrated AI-powered computer vision technology, that can help you plan and make meals, hopefully saving on waste, which reportedly costs US families $800 a year. A press release for the Kitchen Hub states:

The next-gen Kitchen Hub from GE Appliances is a 27-inch smart touch screen, 1.9 cubic foot microwave and ventilation combo designed to easily fit in the space above the range. Consumers can use cameras to interact with friends and family, snap and share their culinary masterpieces, and even determine when their meals are done while viewing the inside of the oven from their couch. And if cooking isn't entertaining enough, the Kitchen Hub Micro provides access to popular apps, such as Netflix and Spotify. The addition of the microwave into the next-gen Kitchen Hub allows the user a full-service kitchen experience.

The Kitchen Hub has built-in Google Assistant support for creating grocery lists, planning meals, internet searching, and temperature control. It also has thousands of recipes through SideChef, and live video chat functionality with multiple camera angles. It sits above your range, and even have an overhead cooktop-facing camera for taking pictures of your meals, from the oven to Instagram in record time. And yes, there's a camera inside the oven so you can check on your food from anywhere in the house.

So there you have it, a 27-inch touch screen microwave with Netflix. What a time to be alive.