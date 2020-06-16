Snagging a pair of Apple's AirPods Pro isn't as expensive these days as it once was. Lately we've seen a few great discounts at retailers like Verizon and Woot, but today's deal has the potential to sell out the quickest. Right now Amazon is offering the AirPods Pro on sale for only $219.99 while supplies last, saving you $29 off their regular price. This also marks the lowest price Amazon's ever offered and matches the current deal at Verizon.

Save $30 Now Apple AirPods Pro Start listening to your music with the best model of the AirPods yet. The AirPods Pro are truly wireless in-ear headphones that come with a charging case allowing you to keep them powered up while on-the-go. $219.99 $249.99 $30 off See at Amazon

The AirPods Pro feature active noise cancellation to block out the ambient and background sounds around you so you can focus on your music, calls, or whatever's playing in your ears at the time. There's also a transparency mode which allows you to filter back in all those sounds in case you do need to hear what's around you for a moment.

Another major upgrade that the AirPods Pro have over the standard AirPods is water-resistance. They're resistant to sweat too, making them a much better option to wear to the gym or out for a run — even in the rain. We even ran a 5K with the AirPods Pro to see how they'd hold up (spoiler alert: really well).

These are in-ear earbuds as opposed to the standard AirPods. You'll receive three sizes of soft, silicone tips to help adjust the earbuds for a better fit. There's also a notable feature which uses adaptive EQ to tune your music to the shape of your ear automatically, providing customized sound for each user.

The AirPods Pro are easy to setup with all Apple devices, and they can be used with non-Apple devices using Bluetooth as well. Apple device owners will likely have the best experience with them though, and the new model even unlocks quick access to Siri by saying "Hey Siri". You'll also receive a wireless charging case with the purchase which can keep the earbuds powered up on-the-go for more than 24 hours.

Our guide to everything you need to know about the AirPods Pro has more in-depth information if you're looking to know more. Meanwhile, if you're hoping to find a discount on other models of the AirPods, this best AirPods deals guide can help you find the best current offers available.