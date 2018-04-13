SanDisk's 32GB iXpand flash drive has a street price around $40. It fluctuates above and below that price, but this drop to $30.44 is one of the best we've ever seen.

The iXpand comes with a connector specifically designed for Lightning ports, and it's flexible so it can fit through most cases. The flash drive can automatically backup your photos and videos, free up space, and it uses USB 3.0 to transfer your data to a computer. There's also an iXpand Drive app, which you can use to manage your data.

If you want more storage, check out the 64GB version for $50 or the 128GB option for $70.

