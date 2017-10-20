This is, by far, the most convenient and realistic eero bundle we've seen yet.

Is this deal for me?

This 2nd generation eero Home Wi-Fi system is down to $299.99 on Amazon. The street price on for this bundle fluctuates somewhere between $350 and $360 most of the time. When we wrote about a similar deal in early September, this system was at $356.

We've shared a few deals on eero systems, including this Pro system with 3 2nd gen eeros and this Home system with 3 1st gen eeros. This deal right here is the best one for the average consumer by far. It doesn't require extensive Ethernet routing like the Pro system and it uses 2nd gen technology with stronger 5GHz bands. The Beacons are far more convenient, too.

This package comes with one second generation Ethernet-powered eero device and two eero Beacons. The 2nd gen eeros have tri-band Wi-Fi, which adds a third 5GHz radio to your system. That makes your Wi-Fi network stronger and faster.

The Beacons just need an outlet to plug into. They aren't as strong as the signal produced by the base eero, but they make up for that by being more convenient to place around your home. The Beacons help distribute the signal produced by the base eero and keep it strong no matter where you're looking for it. The three devices work together to create an all-encompassing Wi-Fi blanket.

Never set up a mesh networking system like this? Android Central breaks down how easy the eero is to use and what you'll need to do it.

Once you've got your Wi-Fi setup to your satisfaction, it's time to add a few Alexa-enabled Echo Dots to the network. Use that stronger Wi-Fi to turn your home into a Smart home.

TL;DR

What makes this deal worth considering? - Mesh networking systems are expensive! And often oddly inconvenient. This one combines the latest eero tech with the convenience of the Beacons to create the most realistic package for enhancing your Wi-Fi signals. Plus, its at its lowest price ever.

- Mesh networking systems are expensive! And often oddly inconvenient. This one combines the latest eero tech with the convenience of the Beacons to create the most realistic package for enhancing your Wi-Fi signals. Plus, its at its lowest price ever. Things to know before you buy! - Get a $50 Netgear CM500 cable modem to really keep your signal strong. We always recommend breaking free from your ISP rental fees.

See at Amazon

Happy thrifting!