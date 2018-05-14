The Corsair Flash Survivor Stealth 128GB USB 3.0 Flash Drive is down to $34.99 on Amazon from a street price around $65. This is a match for its lowest ever, a drop we've only seen once or twice before. The 64GB version is priced at just over $34 right now as you're getting double the space for the same cost.

If you've got files you absolutely do not want to lose, this flash drive is made from hard-anodized, aircraft-grade aluminum. It has a water seal that is water-resistant up to 200 meters. It is vibration and shock resistant thanks to the molded shock damping collar. In addition to all that you get a high-performance USB 3.0 drive that's compatible with Mac, Windows, and Linux and comes with a five-year warranty.

