Being able to repair your own gadgets at home can save you a lot of money in the long run, and this 38-piece toolkit can help you do just that. Right now, you can pick one up at Amazon for just $7.50 when you checkout using the coupon code ORTTHA101, saving you 50% on the purchase. The set includes 28 screwdriver bits, handlebar, extension bar, Phillips and flat screwdriver, flexible extension shaft, ESD tweezer, SIM card ejector pin, LCD suction cup and more.

It's made from a high-quality hardened metal and comes with its own carrying case to keep all the pieces organized. These tools make it easy to replace displays, swap hard drives, fix your glasses and so much more. Be sure to use the coupon code above to save 50% on this purchase for a limited time only.

See at Amazon