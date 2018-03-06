If you're someone who likes to travel with your Switch, but you absolutely hate having separate compartments and bags for your games and gear, then it might be worth it to print yourself a Joy-Con grip and game case! This particular 3D print combines the convenience of a Joy-Con grip for easy travel and a decent amount of storage. You can keep up to eight Switch games stored safely in the Joy-Con grip. Download blueprints now Clip-on shield

What's worse than forgetting your Switch at home? Remembering your Switch and then fighting the sun because of that deadly, deadly screen glare. If you're someone who is always shielding their screen or squinting through your gameplay, then printing a clip-on shield for your Nintendo Switch is a stellar accessory to keep on hand! Download blueprints now Mario hat stand

What screams Nintendo more than Mario's iconic red cap? A stand for your Nintendo Switch in the shape of Mario's iconic red cap! This easy-to-make 3D design is perfect for perching your Switch on for gameplay at home or on the go. Download blueprints now DIY Projector

In this project, we'll show you how to DIY your own Portable Projector for the Nintendo Switch! We designed and 3D printed a custom dock that holds an off-the-shelf PICO projector. This of course allows you to project gameplay from the switch to just about any surface! (Noe + Pedro Ruiz)

While this 3D printing endeavour is a little bit more challenging that some others on this list, it's totally worth trying out if you want to take your gameplay to the next level. Download blueprints now Joy-Con drink holder

You know what the worst part of gaming is? The fact that you need to pause and put down your controller in order to take a sip of your drink… But with the Joy-Con drink holder, all of your gaming/drinking worries are a think of the past!

Finally you can enjoy your favorite beverage without putting down your video game controller! (sanzliot)