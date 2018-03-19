The Nest Thermostat 3rd generation is down to $199 at Amazon. This smart thermostat usually sells for $250, though it's receiving this $50 discount thanks to a price-match of a sale from Home Depot where you can also grab this deal. This is close to the best price the product saw during Black Friday, which was $189.

The Nest is one of the most thorough smart systems you can buy. Just look at all these features:

The Nest Learning Thermostat is the first thermostat to get ENERGY STAR Certified by the EPA.

System Match activates features that work with your specific heating and cooling systems, and connects to most 24-volt forced-air, heat pump with AUX, dual fuel and radiant systems.

Convenient Wi-Fi capabilities offer a secure and reliable connection.

Download the free app from iTunes or GooglePlay and adjust your thermostat from your smartphone, tablet or laptop, even when you're miles away.

Farsight illuminates the thermostat's display when it spots you across the room.

Monitors your equipment, sends service reminders and tells you if anything is not working correctly. You can also be alerted if your home's temperature gets dangerously hot or cold.

Within a week the Nest thermostat starts programming itself to the temperatures you like. Away mode automatically switches to an energy-efficient temperature when you're not home.

Different features follow your activity, manage humidity, and keep an eye on the weather to provide a custom climate for your home.

Track how much energy you've used and follow tips that will help you conserve.

You can also pair the Nest Thermostat with other products like the Nest Protect and it will automatically turn off your gas furnace if carbon monoxide is present.

