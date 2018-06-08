Though it's a bit pricier than what you'd pay in Japan, you can now get the same Japanese release in the U.S. from Amazon.

Three months ago, Nintendo announced it would sell a full 211-song soundtrack for Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in a five-CD set. At the time, it was only available for purchase from Japanese retailers.

The Special Edition version includes a Play Button - a button device plugged into the box - that is preloaded with 15 curated tracks from the entire Legend of Zelda series plus special packaging. It costs $93.

The Standard Edition comes with all 211 songs across five discs but doesn't include the Play Button and the disc jacket is slightly less cool (I still think it's pretty awesome). It costs $75.

When you take into account how much it costs to ship from Japan, you're probably paying about the same price as you would have getting it from Japan.

