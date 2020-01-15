The internet and social media have changed the way companies market products and services. To keep up with the competition, companies must hire digital marketing professionals who are well-versed in the latest marketing skills, so we've lined up deals on five skills that every digital marketer needs to learn in 2020.
No website can succeed without search engine optimization, which are strategies that allow you to appear higher up on online searches. This bundle features dozens of strategies that will help you go viral and convert website visitors into customers.
MSRP: $1,400
Sale Price: $25
LinkedIn is a valuable resource for finding job openings, but it's also a powerful marketing platform when used correctly. This bundle features guides for building the perfect resume, preparing for interviews, generating business leads, and driving website traffic.
MSRP: $1,400
Sale Price: $25
You can't browse your Facebook feed without running into ads, but it's up to a skilled digital marketer to make ads that aren't annoying and are effective. In this bundle, you'll learn how to build an online brand presence using Facebook posts, an automated chatbot, retargeting campaigns, and more.
MSRP: $1,887
Sale Price: $35
Affiliate marketing is a way for bloggers, YouTubers, and influencers to generate passive income by working with affiliate stores like Amazon. This bundle focuses on different strategies to successfully gain income with affiliate marketing, as well as a massive list of affiliate programs that you can use on your website.
MSRP: $1,592
Sale Price: $29
Whether you're an influencer or a brand, Instagram is an excellent platform to build an online following. With this bundle, you'll learn the most effective ways to build your brand loyalty and Instagram following, such as follower engagement and targeted emails.
MSRP: $794.95
Sale Price: $25
Prices subject to change
