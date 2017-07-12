Looking to support today's Day of Action in order to help save net neutrality? Here are 5 things you can do to help.

At its core, net neutrality is the principle and belief that internet service providers (ISPs) should give customers access to all content, applications, and information available online without favoring or blocking any organization or website in particular. (Mike Tanasychuk)

Day of Action takes place on July 12, 2017, and if you don't really know what that is, it's essentially a global event that's been put together by Fight for the Future – which is a non-profit organization that deals with digital rights – in order to open a dialogue with the FCC regarding its plans to roll back laws surrounding net neutrality.

If you're someone who strongly believes in the cause and is looking to get involved in some way, shape, or form, there are a couple of things you can do to support Day of Action and save net neutrality.

1. Educate people — in any way possible

Whether it's in a brief conversation around the family dinner table, a post on Facebook to your friends, a retweet from your followers, or however else you choose to spread a message to the masses, educating people on what net neutrality is is key.

Giving people access to learning about what net neutrality is — and allowing them to come to their own conclusions — is important because not everyone may know or understand what net neutrality is, and if they do, they might have prior assumptions based on material from a not-so-great source.

Bringing net neutrality into conversation isn't all that difficult, and informing people about the issue casually (whether it be through social media, a conversation in the break-room at work, etc.) can be a good way to bring attention it.

Don't allow the @FCC to destroy free speech on the internet. Protect #NetNeutrality. Join us! Take action here: https://t.co/WhaxjOUQDZ pic.twitter.com/1P60z6dCO9 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) July 12, 2017

#NetNeutrality allowed me to invent the web without having to ask for permission. Let's keep the internet open! https://t.co/EFahwkEBnS — Tim Berners-Lee (@timberners_lee) July 12, 2017

2. Sign up at battleforthenet.com

You can sign up and join the protest at battleforthenet.com. If you do, you'll be joining hundreds of companies and organizations who want to keep the internet free for the entire U.S. to use and enjoy as every person sees fit. (Mike Tanasychuk)

Signing up and joining the protest against censorship is one direct step you can take in fighting the war against the elimination of net neutrality! You can even subscribe to Fight for the Future's newsletter to get updates about future campaigns if you want to stay in the loop.

#NetNeutrality is about free speech, fair competition, corporate-consumer relationships, and the relationship between business and gov't. pic.twitter.com/90WrgQGi69 — Cameron K (@cmk256) July 12, 2017

#NetNeutrality. This time it's personal. Join us on July 12 to defend once again our right to an open internet. pic.twitter.com/9MlmedNPlh — Keep New Jersey Blue (@UniteBlueNJ) July 10, 2017

3. Show people how much life would suck without it

It has been said that 80% of what people learn is visual. (Allen Klein)

There are a couple of companies that are doing this right now on platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook, and it's not only scary to think about, but it's even more terrifying to see actually taking effect across platforms and programs that you've grown to love and enjoy.

Use your social media to retweet and repost people who are showing good, visual examples of what the future could be like without net neutrality. Show your parents and your family members (who may not fully understand what's going on) what their favorite websites might ultimately look like if net neutrality is eradicated.

If Net Neutrality rules are repealed, it could mean a lot more loading spinners.



Help take action at https://t.co/8ILRZBrB7R pic.twitter.com/8FMevmqlrC — Twitch (@Twitch) July 12, 2017

4. Get in touch with a member of Congress

You have a voice, and you have the right to use it — so use it!

If you're someone who is genuinely passionate about the issues regarding net neutrality, then consider writing to a member of your local Congress to voice your concerns and opinions.

You can even write the the FCC and tell them what net neutrality means to you and how its absence would change everything for the worse.

You can even get out and take part in protests near you (peacefully, of course). (Mike Tanasychuk)

#NetNeutrality is one of the most important free expression issues of our time https://t.co/jwLzH4Z70s — Twitter PublicPolicy (@Policy) July 12, 2017

Protest against #NetNeutrality goes live. This is the message Reddit shown on r/technology pic.twitter.com/E5kwbK1Zli — Catalin Cimpanu (@campuscodi) July 12, 2017

BREAKING: Facebook and Google are joining the fight to save #NetNeutrality 😃https://t.co/jpSJLWlJls pic.twitter.com/THTY1HHBM6 — Fight for the Future (@fightfortheftr) July 7, 2017

5. Go online and educate yourself!

At the end of the day, the more exposure you get from different points of view, the more articles you read on the issue, and the more sources you're able to delve into to get your information will be the key to helping you not only educate yourself on net neutrality, but educate others.

The ironic part about this is if net neutrality goes down the tubes, educating yourself on the issue will probably be nearly impossible…

So why wait until it's too late?