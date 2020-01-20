It's a brand new year, and that means it's time to up your organization game so you can become more productive both at work and in your personal life. Here are five top-rated apps that will help you simplify and manage everything from your emails to your finances, and each one is available at a significant discount for a limited time. 1. Rethink Files 2TB Cloud Storage + Organization

MSRP: $3117 | Sale Price: $49 (98% off) This universal file hub makes it easier than ever to stay on top of your files across multiple apps and devices. It's compatible with popular tools, like OneDrive, Slack, Outlook, and more, and it supports rich previews for over 100 different file types. 2. Cogsworth Solo Plan: 1-Yr Subscription

MSRP: $108 | Sale Price: $20 (81% off) Running a small business? Forget all about double-bookings and endless back-and-forth with potential clients. Cogsworth is the smart scheduling platform that lets customers book your services through an mobile-friendly interface with easy-to-fill forms and more handy features. 3. DarwinMail Pro Lite Plan: Lifetime Subscription

MSRP: $180 | Sale Price: $30 (83% off) This handy Gmail tool allows you to supercharge your email productivity, thanks to a variety of features that let you snooze your emails, jot down reminders, navigate your inbox, create templates, and more. 4. MoneyWiz 3 Personal Finance