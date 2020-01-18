In 2020, we're celebrating both a new year and a new decade, so there's no better time to adopt a healthy lifestyle and future than now. In fact, we have five great deals on gadgets that will help you improve your health and wellness this year.
Excellent posture not only makes you look better, but it also maintains good core and back health. With the UPRIGHT GO 2, you'll be alerted immediately when you break proper posture, allowing your body to get used to sitting and standing upright all day. The companion app will also give you a personalized posture plan to help you track your progress over time.
MSRP: $99.95
Sale Price: $89
Snoring happens when your throat relaxes while sleeping. The Smart Nora is a non-intrusive device that detects your breathing patterns; once the Smart Nora detects the early signs of snoring, it'll gently vibrate beneath your pillow to stimulate your throat muscles and stop your snoring without waking you up or discomforting you.
MSRP: $359
Want to keep track of your eye health without a time-consuming trip to the optometrist? With the EyeQue VisionCheck, you can. This device lets you test your own eye health from the comfort of your home, and you can use your results to order new glasses or determine when you need to check in with your eye doctor.
MSRP: $69
Sale Price: $59.99
Longterm exposure to bad air can lead to breathing issues in the future, but most people don't realize that there are countless harmful particles in their own homes. The ionbox Negative Ion Generator produces negative ions that attach to particles such as smoke, bacteria, allergens, and pollen, effectively eliminating them and giving you a breath of fresh air.
MSRP: $74.95
Sale Price: $59.99
Fluttering thoughts run through our heads each day, making it hard to stay focused on the task at hand. The FOCI is a waist-attached device that monitors your focus by tracking your breathing patterns and alerts you with a color-changing orb in FOCI's companion app. With the FOCI, you'll be able to work more productively once you realize you've been distracted.
MSRP: $119
Sale Price: $69
Prices subject to change
