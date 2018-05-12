iGrill2 by iDevice

See at Amazon

The iGrill2 takes everything great about the iGrill Mini and ups the game with four meat probes, so everyone can get their steak cooked their way without the hassle of checking every few minutes under the lid.

This one comes with four color-coded meat probes, so you can conveniently track each slab of meat individually and mingle with your guests without standing over the grill, thanks to 150 feet of Bluetooth range.

If you are frequently cooking for picky guests who like their meat cooked to a particular doneness, the iGrill2 is the perfect device for you.

You can pick up a iGrill2 for about $120.