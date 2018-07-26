The RAVPower 26800mAh PD portable charger is down to $51.99 with code THRIFTER58. We've seen it drop pretty close to this price before, but this code actually brings it down to a dollar or two better than previous deals.

That 26800mAh battery carries a lot of juice for one charger, and it shows. Because of the Power Delivery functionality, the RAVPower can charge a Nintendo Switch while you play it. The port can reach 30W, which means it can charge an Apple MacBook, too. It only takes 4 to 5 hours to completely recharge. The large capacity and multiple outputs means you can charge multiple devices to full at the same time, and it will probably last through several charges for most gear. Users give it 4.4 stars based on 518 reviews.

See on Amazon