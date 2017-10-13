The iMore show brings you everything you need to know about the week in iPhone, iPad, Watch, TV, Mac, and Apple!

This week, Rene, Georgia, Lory, and Mikah gather 'round the virtual table to talk about two new movie services—MoviePass and Movies Anywhere. MoviePass is advertised as all-you-can-eat trips to the cinema for a flat fee of $9.99 per month. Enjoy it while you can if you're in the United States, because the team predicts this company won't last long.

What's much more enticing is Movies Anywhere. Disney has partnered with other major studios, excluding Paramount (at least for now), to offer a service that lets you more freely access movies you've purchased from multiple platforms.

Then, it's Ask iMore Q&A all the way down as the team answers YOUR questions about Apple TV 4K, tips for preordering iPhone X, AirPods losing signal, and much more!

