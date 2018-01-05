We ring in the new year with a cavalcade of iMore stars! The gang of usual rabble-rousers, Lory Gil, Serenity Caldwell, Mikah Sargent, and Rene Ritchie, are joined by Joe Keller and Luke Filipowicz.
Not only do they talk about what they're most excited for in 2018, but they also share their favorite tech purchases from 2017. Don't miss it!
Joe Keller (@jkeller87) on Twitter
Luke Filipowicz (@lukefilipowicz) on Twitter
Favorite tech purchases of 2017:
Serenity Caldwell: FluidStance Plane Scandi
Mikah Sargent: Philips Hue dimmer switch
Lory Gil: BioLite CampStove
Joe Keller: Sony A7R II mirrorless camera
Luke Filipowicz: Nintendo Switch & August EP650 bluetooth headphones
Rene Ritchie: LG C7P OLED 4K HDR TV
