Serenity Caldwell, Rene Ritchie, Lory Gil, and Mikah Sargent are all in for HomePod's release day! They answer a ton of listener questions and talk about comparisons to other smart speakers. Rene also demonstrates some of Siri's capabilities on HomePod and plays a few example tracks. Check it out!

Listen now

  • Subscribe in iTunes: Audio
  • Subscribe in RSS: Audio
  • Download directly: Audio

Show notes

Sponsors

  • Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.

Hosts

Be part of the show!

Send in your comments, questions, feedback, or follow-up to: