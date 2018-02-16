Lory Gil, Mikah Sargent, and Serenity Caldwell talk about the HomePod staining some wood finishes, how to avoid it, and why Apple missed this (or at least warning customers of the possibility) in the first place. They also discuss fixes for the Telugu character bug. On a happier note, Lory espouses the joy of using Airplay to send audio from her Apple TV to HomePod for a better home theater experience.

