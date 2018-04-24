The LG Electronics 4K UHD 27UD88-W 27-inch LED USB-C Monitor is down to $598.99 on Amazon. This is one of our favorite USB-C monitors, and this price drop brings it back down to its lowest price ever. It regularly sells for around $700.

This is an IPS monitor with 5ms response time and a 60Hz refresh rate. The pixel resolution is 3840x2160 Ultra HD. It has Color Calibration Pro, FreeSync technology, and Screen Split 2.0. The included USB-A 3.0 port has Quick Charge tech, and there's also a USB-C port.

