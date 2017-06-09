What are the best USB-C Hubs for my MacBook Pro?

As we say goodbye to the SD card reader, Thunderbolt, and so much more with the Late 2016 MacBook Pro, we also say hello: to many, many USB-C ports.

USB-C connectors are great tools in that they can connect multiple types of devices to your MacBook, and when you're done, you can simply detach the port and go on your merry way. But if you're using your MacBook Pro at home, you may want to avoid the constant fun of disconnecting and reconnecting a million devices; instead, connect just one USB-C device to your Mac — a hub — that then controls everything else.

There are several great USB-C hub options depending on your lifestyle: Below, we highlight our favorites!

Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB

Highly rated (with 5 stars on Amazon), fast, and compact, the Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB is a reliable option for those looking to pick out a USB-C hub for their MacBook Pro.

Anker did it again. Another great quality product from these guys that I just love. They have great product, but mostly great customer service if anything happens. I have bought tons from them either on Amazon.ca or .com over the years and have proven to be of the highest standards.

Designed to transfer data at speeds of up to 5 Gbps – which is fast enough to transfer an entire HD movie in just a few seconds – the Anker USB-C hub provides three additional USB ports along with an ethernet adapter, making it the perfect partner to pair with your MacBook Pro.

If something goes wrong with your Anker USB-C to 3-Port USB, then never fear: This little piece of tech comes with an 18-month warranty and highly-praised customer service.

HyperDrive USB 5-in-1 Hub

Instantly turn your single USB-C port into an SDXC port or micro SDXC port, and double the USB space with the HyperDrive USB 5-in-1 Hub.

Sleek and slim, this little hub instantly attaches to your MacBook Pro, while it's brushed metal finish matches it perfectly. It's even the same thickness as the new MacBook Pro, so nothing sticks out or feels overly bulky and protrude-y.

The HyperDrive comes in three different colors that match Apple's shades spot-on, including silver, gold, and space gray.

AUKEY USB-C Hub

If you're looking for some more USB space, AUKEY's USB-C Hub has got you covered.

At around the size of a credit card, this pocket-perfect USB-C hub has over-current protection to protect connected devices from power surges, while the hub also supports incredibly fast data transfer rates.

Plus with four ports, you have more than enough room for everything you need!

Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub

With its modern, Apple-riffic design, instant connectivity, and pass-through charging support, the Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub is a great option to consider for your MacBook Pro.

Just attach your Satechi straight to your MacBook without any wires, and you'll instantly be able to use your SD and micro SD cards, have full access to two USB ports, and more. You can even easily charge your MacBook Pro, too!

The Satechi Type-C USB Combo Hub comes in four different colors to really match your sense of style, including space gray, silver, rose gold, and gold.

Moshi USB-C Multiport Adapter

With the Moshi USB-C Multiport Adapter, you'll always have a USB-C hub at the ready. Coupled with its compact design and LED charging indicator, the Moshi is a solid multiport adapter option to keep in mind.

Designed with a sleek aluminum look to match your other Apple products, this fast-charging, data transferring hub works well with the MacBook Pro. With its folding cable, you can easily unplug and tuck away your Moshi, and when it's plugged in, you can use it without having it take up a ton of space.

Utilizing the latest USB-C chips, this multi-function adapter supports crystal clear 1080p and 4K video output to any HDMI-enabled monitor or TV. A standard USB port is included to charge/sync your smartphone or connect other legacy devices such as an external USB hard drive or hub.

HyperDrive: Thunderbolt 3 USB-C 2016 MacBook Pro Hub

CNET:

This accessory fixes everything that's wrong with Apple's new MacBook Pro.

ExtremeTech:

This multi-port accessory adds back everything Apple removed from the latest MacBook Pro.

BGR:

One MacBook Pro 2016 accessory that will save you from dongle hell.

If you're looking for a USB-C hub that's been widely praised, has been supported by over 20,000 people, and that aims to 'fit the MacBook Pro aesthetics pretty well', then you're going to want to take a peek at the HyperDrive: Thunderbolt 3 USB-C 2016 MacBook Pro Hub.

The HyperDrive: Thunderbolt 3 USB-C 2016 MacBook Pro Hub claims to be the world's most compact and faster USB-C hub that's designed specially for the 2016 MacBook Pro. With the HyperDrive: Thunderbolt, you get a HDMI video output, a thunderbolt 3 outlet, USB-C, a slot for your SD card and microSD, and two USB 3.1 gen 1 ports.

Measuring out at around 114.5mm long and 28.5mm wide, HyperDrive is the perfect accessory to bring from home to the office to a friend's place, travelling, and so, so much more!

Oh, and did we mention that there's a version for your silver or your space gray MacBook Pro?!

The HyperDrive hub isn't available on Hyper's site yet, but you can still check out its Kickstarter page and watch Hypershop.com for availability.

