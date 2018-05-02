The Instant Pot Ultra 6-quart 10-in-1 Multi-Use Cooker is down to $109.99 right now at Amazon. This price drop marks a new low for this popular multi-use cooker, making it even more affordable than it was during Black Friday. It normally sells for $150 and has never dropped below $120.

We recently saw a deal on the smaller 3-quart Instant Pot Duo Mini, but today's deal is on a much larger version. The 6-quart option is better suited for cooking meals for families and larger quantities.

Instant Pots haven't decreased in popularity since they first popped on our radar. You can use this as a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice/porridge cooker, yogurt maker, cake maker, egg cooker, saute/searing, steamer, warmer, and sterilizer. It's super easy to use and has stellar customer reviews.

You'll get a few different accessories, including a steam rack (with handles), recipe booklet, two different spoons, a measuring cup, and a user manual. For recipe ideas, check out this bestselling Instant Pot cookbook or this great ebook for just $1.

See at Amazon