The Netgear Arlo Pro 5-camera 720p home security system is down to $599.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price we've seen on the 5-camera set since last year, and this same kit usually sells for around $760 to $800. The 6-camera kit is also on sale, down to $650 on Amazon. That's essentially an extra camera for $50 more if you need more coverage.

The kit comes with six of the Arlo Pro cameras and the required base station that connects them all together. The cameras are wireless and weather-resistant, so they're good to use inside or out. They have fast-charging rechargeable batteries. The system can work with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, and more. You get seven days of free cloud recordings, and Arlo has subscription plans for more access.

See on Amazon