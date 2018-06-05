Rene Ritchie and Serenity Caldwell speak with the creators of Agenda — a WWDC 2018 Apple Design Award winning note taking app for Mac. They discuss Agenda as well as this year's major announcements from a developer and end user perspective.
Listen now
Show notes
- Agenda – A new take on notes on the Mac App Store
- Agenda.com
- All of Apple's big announcements from WWDC 2018!
- These are the WWDC 2018 Apple Design Award Winners!
- Alexander Griekspoor on Twitter
- Charles Parnot on Twitter
- Marcello Luppi on Twitter
- Drew McCormack on Twitter
