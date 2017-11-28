A great family gift to set under the tree is the new Apple TV 4K, but if you were planning on getting the biggest storage size, the 64GB model, you might be disappointed to discover that shipping time has dropped to 4 - 5 weeks directly from Apple and is sold out at some third-party retailers.

If you try to order directly from Apple, you'll see that estimated shipping is more than a month out. If you're lucky, your local Apple Retail Store will still have some in stock, but I'm not holding out hope in my area.

There are a few other routes you can take to getting the Apple TV 4K 64GB model, but I recommend you act quickly. It appears that stock is running low for the larger capacity model. It's not available in-store or online at Walmart, Sam's Club, B&H Photo, or Target at all.

As of this writing, Best Buy still has a limited supply available online and some stores offer in-store pickup (my local Best Buy will have one for me on Dec. 7).

Staples also has a few left with an estimated shipping time of 2 - 4 business days. My local Staples doesn't have any in-stock, nor do any within 100 miles of my zip code.

So far, the 32GB Apple TV 4K doesn't seem to be affected by the shortage. So, if you're willing to cut the storage capacity by half, you can save $20 and actually have an Apple TV 4K under the tree by Christmas time.