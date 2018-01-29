This Aukey dual USB car charger is one of the most popular options out there for several reasons. First up, the price. Right now you can pick one up for just $7.03 when you enter the coupon code AUKEYCS5 during checkout at Amazon, a savings of just over $3. Second up, the size. It's small enough that it looks like it's built right into the cigarette lighter and it has two ports that can charge at 5V 2.4A simultaneously. The charger has built-in safeguards to prevent overcharging, excess current, and even overheating. All you have to do is plug this in, grab the two USB cables that you use the most, and you're ready to charge on the go.

Aukey backs its products with a 24-month product replacement warranty, and at this price, you're going to definitely want one of these in every car that you own. Remember to use the coupon code above to get the discounted pricing.

See at Amazon