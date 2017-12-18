Right now you can pick up this Tekton digital tire gauge for just $7 at Amazon, which is a savings of $4.99 from its regular price. This may seem like a silly thing, but having one in the glove compartment can be a big help in many cases. It turns on with the press of one button, and the digital display will quickly read out your tire pressure.
- Lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in low light or at night
- Digital display instantly and clearly shows exact reading, eliminating the guesswork of analog gauges
- Nozzle seals to valve stem for quick and accurate measurements
- Simple push-button control turns unit on, selects the desired range, and automatically shuts off after 30 seconds to save the batteries
- Ergonomic design comfortably fits hand and features a soft, non-slip surface for sure grip
These are great for stocking stuffers and to have in all the vehicles you own. Be sure to grab one (or five) of them now!