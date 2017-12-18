Right now you can pick up this Tekton digital tire gauge for just $7 at Amazon, which is a savings of $4.99 from its regular price. This may seem like a silly thing, but having one in the glove compartment can be a big help in many cases. It turns on with the press of one button, and the digital display will quickly read out your tire pressure.

Lighted nozzle and display screen for ultimate visibility in low light or at night

Digital display instantly and clearly shows exact reading, eliminating the guesswork of analog gauges

Nozzle seals to valve stem for quick and accurate measurements

Simple push-button control turns unit on, selects the desired range, and automatically shuts off after 30 seconds to save the batteries

Ergonomic design comfortably fits hand and features a soft, non-slip surface for sure grip

These are great for stocking stuffers and to have in all the vehicles you own. Be sure to grab one (or five) of them now!

See at Amazon