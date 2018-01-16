With Apple's move from standard USB ports to USB-C ports on its latest MacBook computers, charging your iPhone just got a little bit harder. The cable that comes in the box no longer plugs directly into your computer, forcing you to opt for a dongle or a new cable. Well, dongles and cables can both get pricey, but luckily there are affordable options as well.

This ZeroLemon USB-C to Lightning cable allows you to easily charge your new iPhone X right from your MacBook without needing anything else. It supports Power Delivery to quickly charge your phone, and best of all is that you can pick one up for just $6.89 at Amazon when you use the coupon code 8V3ZFSQI during checkout. This cable normally sells for $12.99, and this discount makes it the most affordable it's ever been. Other features include:

Power Delivery: ZeroLemon USB-C to Lightning cord supports PD USB C charging [power delivery] for iPhone X, iPhone 8/ 8Plus by USB-C charger or adapter.

Fast Charging: Support fast charging for iPhone X, iPhone 8/8 Plus with Apple original 29w/61w/87w power adapter or ZeroLemon USB-C PD charger. Speed up charging time by up to 50%.

Data Transfer between Lightning and USB-C Device: Connect iPhone, iPad, or iPod to MacBook Pro or other USB-C devices for syncing and charging.

Compatibility: Lightning side is compatible with iPhone X iPhone 8/8 Plus iPhone 7/7 Plus, iPhone 6 6s/ 6 6s Plus, iPod Nano 7, iPod Touch 5, iPad Pro 10.5'', iPad Pro 12.9'', iPad 5, iPad 4,iPad Mini - Retina and More. USB-C Side is compatible with MacBook Pro 15/13 inch 2016, Google Chromebook, Lenovo Yoga DELL XPS, and other USB-C devices.

ZeroLemon backs this cable with a two-year warranty.