8 Awesome Gifts for Apple Fans that Amazon Can Deliver Before Christmas

iMore Managing Editor Serenity's favorite headphones are the utmost in Bluetooth headphone quality. They provide the excellent, well-rounded sound that we've come to expect from Bose, combined with exceptional Bluetooth connectivity and superb active noise cancellation. The Series II ups the ante with Siri integration, better battery life, and even better noise cancellation and sound. Comes in black or silver for $349. See at Amazon

ProCase 13-inch laptop sleeve/bag

If you bought that special someone the latest MacBook Pro but still want that one more something to make it special (like it isn't special enough!), then check out the 13-inch sleeves by ProCase. They come in two sizes to fit both the 13- and 15-inch MacBooks, and they look and feel great. The flexible neoprene is lightweight and durable and the added color accents and convenient handle really make this sleeve/bag a favorite among students and those using their laptop for business. Comes in five color combinations starting at $15. See at Amazon

Olloclip core lens set

If you have a photography buff on your list who loves shooting with their iPhone 7 Plus (or iPhone 7), then check out the Olloclip core lens set, which features lenses that you slip over your iPhone's camera lens. This set features a fisheye, macro, and super wide angle lens, so that your favorite iPhoneographer can snap professional-quality photos over the holidays and beyond. Pricing starts at $100 for the set. See at Amazon

Prynt Pocket

Sharing photos digitally is great and the quickest way to do it, but there's still something about a tangible photo that makes the memory feel all the more real. The Prny Pocket is your way to print photos straight from your iPhone, and you don't need any ink to do it! The Prynt Pocket connects to your iPhone via the Lightning port, and though it requires proprietary paper, it's worth it, since you can peel the back off the paper and any photo becomes a sticker! The extra cool feature is that each photo you take can become a Prynt video, making the photo come to life in the app, using augmented reality — just like the portraits in Harry Potter! You can get the Prynt case on its own for $150 or you can grab it with a pack of paper for $170. See at Amazon Caseology cases

Whether it's for iPhone X or iPhone 8, Caseology makes excellent cases for iPhone. They range from incredibly stylish to super protective, but you'll never have to compromise either for the other; know what I mean? Caseology has clear cases, wallet cases, grippy cases, smooth cases, slim cases, and bulky cases. Find the right style and the right one for the right iPhone model, and you may never need another case again. Pricing starts around $10 and there are many color options to choose from. See at Amazon

Cable Matters USB-C multiport adapter

The latest MacBook Pros only have USB-C ports, which is excellently versatile, but a huge pain in the ass, since so many other devices have yet to adopt the technology. A handy dongle can save lives, and the multi-port adapter from Cable Matters lets you go from USB-C (Thunderbolt 3) to 4K HDMI, VGA, USB-A, and Gigabit Ethernet. Never let your friends or family be caught dongleless. $45 on Amazon. See at Amazon

Anker Bluetooth ultra-slim keyboard

iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple TV, whatever, everyone can use a good Bluetooth keyboard. If you want to get one for your favorite Apple fan, then check out this ultra-slim option from Anker. It connects to any of their devices via Bluetooth and can make typing a hell of a lot easier (WAY easier than using the touchpad on the Siri remote for Apple TV). For around $17, you really can't go wrong with this keyboard. See at Amazon

Anker PowerPort Qi