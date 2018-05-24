6. Philips Hue Motion

See at Amazon

Speaking of motion sensors being the absolute best addition to a smart home, if you're already planning on snagging the Philips Hue White Starter Kit I mentioned, you might as well pick up a $40 Philips Hue Motion Sensor. Once you've got this little sensor up and running, you can set specific lights to turn on or off when the sensor spots movement. It's customizable, so you can have different light levels at different times of the day, too. I have one installed in the main hallway of my home, just outside the bedrooms and bathroom. I have two Hue White bulbs installed in the ceiling light fixture. When I walk down the hallway or room-to-room, the sensor turns on my lights without me having to do anything. Turns them off, too! When you don't even have to think about lighting up the path, you're not stuck pondering the point of a smart bulb over the ease of use of a wall switch.

If you want to hear me wax ecstatic about the Philips Hue Motion sensor, you can check out my review.