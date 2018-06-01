See at Amazon

I have to start this list by telling you about the best budget headphones I have ever spent my precious money on; the August EP650.

I have listened to every kind of music imaginable with my pair of EP650's, and I am impressed continuously by the sound quality it provides. The bass is deep and powerful, while the highs remain crisp and clear, giving you an excellent, balanced sound that will most likely please your dad's ears whether he listens to hair metal or classical.

August says that the built-in battery — which charges via Micro-USB — will last you for 10 hours, but I consistently get about 12 hours of use out of my pair, and that's with EP650 connected to my Mac and my iPhone while I listen to music and podcasts all day. Plus, the big, comfy pads on the cans make wearing the EP650's all day easy as pie without hurting your ears.

If that's not enough, August includes playback controls on the right side of the headphones that will let you skip tracks, adjust volume, and play/pause your music, audiobooks, podcasts, or anything else! The buttons work great and are especially useful when you don't have easy access to your phone — like when it's cold outside and taking your gloves off would freeze your skin!

Don't get me wrong; the August EP650 won't hold a candle to higher-end headphones from manufacturers like Bose or Sennheiser; however, for $45 you'll be hard-pressed to find another pair of headphones that offers such an excellent experience.