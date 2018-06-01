Father's Day is fast approaching, and you want to make sure you get your dad something great he can use with his iPhone, but you want to keep it relatively budget-friendly. Good news, there's no reason you can find your dad a great gift and keep your wallet happy!
Here are eight excellent gifts any iPhone-loving dad would be happy to have!
August EP50
I have to start this list by telling you about the best budget headphones I have ever spent my precious money on; the August EP650.
I have listened to every kind of music imaginable with my pair of EP650's, and I am impressed continuously by the sound quality it provides. The bass is deep and powerful, while the highs remain crisp and clear, giving you an excellent, balanced sound that will most likely please your dad's ears whether he listens to hair metal or classical.
August says that the built-in battery — which charges via Micro-USB — will last you for 10 hours, but I consistently get about 12 hours of use out of my pair, and that's with EP650 connected to my Mac and my iPhone while I listen to music and podcasts all day. Plus, the big, comfy pads on the cans make wearing the EP650's all day easy as pie without hurting your ears.
If that's not enough, August includes playback controls on the right side of the headphones that will let you skip tracks, adjust volume, and play/pause your music, audiobooks, podcasts, or anything else! The buttons work great and are especially useful when you don't have easy access to your phone — like when it's cold outside and taking your gloves off would freeze your skin!
Don't get me wrong; the August EP650 won't hold a candle to higher-end headphones from manufacturers like Bose or Sennheiser; however, for $45 you'll be hard-pressed to find another pair of headphones that offers such an excellent experience.
Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3
Headphones aren't the only way to enjoy music, a portable Bluetooth speaker will let your dad take his music on the go, and the Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3 is a great low-cost option.
This 5-inch speaker has an IPX5 rating, making it completely splashproof for any setting. Inside is a long-lasting 2200mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of music through its dual drivers for a total of 10W of stereo sound. The OontZ Angle 3 sounds great on every level — mids, highs, and even bass are clear thanks to the passive subwoofer design. If you're after a speaker that's built for a tougher environment, this is an excellent option for you.
You can pick one up for around $25.
Belkin Boost Up
If your dad has either the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, or the iPhone X, he'll be able to take advantage of wireless charging. Its a super elegant and convenient way to keep his iPhone charged up, and the Belkin Boost Up is one of the best wireless chargers around!
Belkin has partnered with Apple to create a fast-charging wireless pad for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X. The $44 white charger provides up to 7.5W of fast charging for supported devices and provides soft-gripping material on its face to prevent scratches on your iPhone's back glass.
iDevices Switch
Is your dad interested in a connected home? Then our own Mikah Sargent (the iMore-proclaimed king of the smart home) recommend the iDevices Switch, which turns any household power outlet into a smart outlet — no hub required!
Plug in a lamp, your TV, you know, anything you plug into a power outlet (that has an on/off setting), and you can turn it on and off with your phone. You can control the outlet from anywhere you can get a Wi-Fi signal. So if you're worried you left a lamp on or whatever, you can turn it off. The $29 iDevices Switch also gives you energy consumption reports to help you make better energy-saving decisions, meaning it will even save you some money on your monthly bills!.
Apple Leather case
Apple leather case for iPhone 8, 8 Plus, or X
Got an iPhone-loving dad that needs a little something Apple-y? Check out the gorgeous leather case for iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X from Apple.
The textured leather is gorgeous and has a comfortable feel in-hand, and the case leaves all your ports open and easy to access. The inside is lined with microfiber to protect your phone from scratches, and the aluminum button covers match the finish on your case while providing excellent tactile feedback.
The leather case comes in 13 colors that are sure to please and starts at $45.
Moshi Digits
Although it may be summer right now, we know winter is coming. If you live in a cold climate, help keep your dad prepared for the frosty weather by giving him a pair of Moshi Digits. so he can use his phone in the harshest winter!
Moshi's gloves are nice and thick and woolly, making them perfect for places where the winter game is strong. The $30 Digits are the Wirecutter's top pick, since they work well while also keeping your hands toasty, and in their testing, they found that the raised rubber lines and dots provide such good grip that they could use their phone one'handed.
If you're looking for the best in touchscreen gloves, these may be just that for you. Only available in light gray, but at least it goes with everything?
Tile 2-Pack
The easy-to-use Tile app allows you to find your keys (or anything else you've put a Tile on) on a map or have them make a sound so you can hunt them down. This Tile 2-Pack will ensure your dad never loses his important things.
The 100-foot Bluetooth range means you won't be too far away to find what you need, and since you can connect up to 10 Tiles to one iPhone, you can everything you need as well. If your keyring Tile is out of the 100-foot range, you can activate a wider search which anonymously uses the growing community of Tile users to scan for your missing Tile.
Tile is waterproof with a battery that lasts for up to one year, after which you will be sent replacement Tiles at a reduced cost. Check it out at Amazon for about $49.
Anker Powerline+ Lightning cable
If your dad is somewhat new to the iPhone family, he'll quickly realize just how important it is to have more than one connector cable. Those of us that have been using Lightning connected devices for years are up to our ears in them, but if you've only got just the one, you should stock up on a couple more. Anker makes good, solid Lightning cables an a variety of fun colors and a variety of lengths. The cables are wrapped with double braided nylon for extra sturdy protection. Seriously, these puppies will last longer than your Apple Lightning cable.
Each cable comes with a classy looking cord pouch so you can keep it in your bag without worrying about it getting tangled up (not that it could get tangled up because of that double-braided nylon).
The Powerline+ Lightning cable comes in gray, red, white, and gold and costs $16.99.