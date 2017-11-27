Let's face it. Whatever your current console preference, Nintendo's old consoles are a thing of nostalgic beauty. And with its latest wireless controller, 8Bitdo has perfectly captured the essence of the past for modern gamers. It's something of a jack of all trades, and while it won't work with the iPhone or iPad, folks gaming on a Mac, Nintendo Switch, PC or Android mobile device can use this one controller on them all. It's called the SF30 Pro (or the SN30 Pro, more on that in a moment), and it is magnificent.

SF30 Pro and SN30 Pro: What's the difference?

There is only one difference between the two, and that's the paint job. The SN30 Pro is the same grey and shades of purple combination as the North American Super Nintendo, while the SF30 Pro has the multi-colored buttons found on European and Japanese versions of the same console. No offence North America, but the colorful one is clearly best. One controller, multiple devices

While this controller lacks MFi support, because it's a simple Bluetooth affair it's good for pretty much everything else. It's a shame you can't use it with an iPhone, though, because there's a really nice, sturdy phone clip also available for playing your mobile games on the go. If you're prone to playing on a Mac or PC, though, or the Nintendo Switch in particular, then you're golden. Given its price, too, it's a very strong alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller or the wired alternatives. Switching between devices requires reading the instructions at least once. Using it with a Switch, for example, requires a different button combination to turn the controller on. It's actually very nifty, and isn't particularly complicated. You just need to know which button combination to press, and if you forget there's always the very small reminder on the rear. From there on out it's as easy as connecting any other Bluetooth device. So many retro feels