Reports have revealed that Pokémon GO saw its best-ever year of user spending in 2019.

New Sensor Tower data suggests that user spending in Pokémon GO reached $894 million in 2019, a market improved on 2018, and the highest ever user spend in a year for PoGO.

Of course, Pokémon GO was released in July of 2016 but still managed to achieve user spend figures of $832 million. So whilst 2019 was the biggest year overall for the game, it's not quite a fair comparison.

PoGo has enjoyed something of a resurgence in popularity after engagement (and spending) slipped in its second year, user spending fell by 29% to a still enormous $589 million. Sensor Tower notes: