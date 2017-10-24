Having many years of experience in preordering under our belts, we have learned the fastest way to get through the iPhone preorder process.

Preordering a new iPhone brings no end of anxiety. Most people only do this twice per year and, at the most, we only do it once per year. So, when the minute hand clicks into place at 12:01 a.m. PT, we're all full of anxiety and stress, hoping to be one of the first to get our iPhone delivered on launch day.

We've been through this process many, many times and, thanks to our experiences, have a list of best practices for preparing for your iPhone X preorder, as well as, the things you should do during the ordering process. Here is everything you need to know to get through the preorder process the absolute fastest possible.

Decide which method you're going to use to preorder your iPhone

iMore recommends using the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad as the fastest way to preorder your new iPhone. The reason we suggest going through Apple is because the company has more stock than a carrier like AT&T or Verizon, as well as electronics sellers like Best Buy and Walmart. The reason we suggest using the app is because it seems to be able to better handle the influx of orders that hit the servers the second it goes live.

That being said, if you've had a smooth experience with your carrier, by all means, use that method instead. It's more important that you feel comfortable with the process than it is to do something unfamiliar and get flustered along the way.

Here's everything you need to know about preordering the iPhone X

Pick your iPhone model ahead of time

Don't wait until midnight to pick your model, color, carrier, and capacity. Apple provides a handy favoriting option so you can keep the iPhone of your choice tucked away and ready to purchase.

You can pick your iPhone via Apple.com or through the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad. Which every method you use to pick your model, make sure you're signed in with the same Apple ID in both places so your saved information carries over.

After you've selected a payment option, the ability to favorite the device will appear. On the website, scroll down to the section that shows the device availability and tap the heart. On the Apple Store app, tap the heart in the upper left corner of the screen.

Your favorites are saved in your account section. On the website, click on the bag in the upper right corner, then click on Favorites. On the Apple Store App, tap Account, then tap My Favorites.

Pick a backup option

Don't assume that the model you want will be available to ship on launch day. If you want your iPhone as soon as possible, and color options and capacity are not totally significant to your life, choose at least one backup second-choice option.

I actually have four choices, one for each color in each capacity. My carrier is the only thing that isn't different across my favorites.

Double-check your personal information on file with Apple

This step is very important, and can sometimes be the singular issue that trips a person up during preorder. Check to make sure that all of the information on file with Apple is correct and up to date. Make sure your credit card expiration date is correct, your shipping address is correct, and your billing address matches your credit card account information.

You can find this information on Apple.com or via the Apple Store app on iPhone and iPad.

On the website, click on the bag in the upper right corner, then click on Account. On the Apple Store app, tap Account, then check your primary payment information and primary shipping address.

Have your credit card nearby

I recommend keeping your credit card close by during the preorder process. Even though your card information is on file with Apple, you might have to manually enter the three-digit security confirmation code that is on the back of your physical card. Most of us don't have that number memorized, especially in the middle of the night.

Have your carrier account information on hand

When preordering, you'll be asked to select whether you want to buy your iPhone on an existing wireless carrier account or replace a phone on your current carrier account. Whether you're replacing a phone or adding a phone, you'll need your carrier account information.

Make sure to have handy your wireless phone number, your billing zip code, and the last four digits of your social security number.

Currently, there is no option to purchase the iPhone X SIM-free. It is likely Apple will offer a SIM-free iPhone X in the future, but there is no information at this time whether it will be available during the preorder window or not.

Use the Apple Store app, but have a second device ready as backup

If you don't already have it, download the Apple Store app to your iPhone or iPad and sign in with your Apple ID. Make sure everything is set up and ready to go. Double-check to see that your iPhone model choices are saved in your favorites. The Apple Store app is still faster than ordering via a web browser. This should be your first pathway to preordering.

You should, however, have Apple.com up and running on your computer just in case something goes wrong on your device and you have to quickly switch over. Do the same check on the web as you did on the Apple Store app; make sure you are signed in and your iPhone model choices are saved in your favorites.

If possible, choose delivery (not in-store pickup)

You might think that in-store pickup is the best way to get your iPhone right away, but that's not always the case. Think of direct delivery as a giant warehouse where millions of iPhones are stacked up, waiting for you to buy with hundreds of employees ready to bring one to you. Think of your local Apple Retail store as a small building where only a limited number of iPhones can actually fit and where there is only so much room for smiling Apple employees. Choosing delivery is going to offer the highest chance of getting your iPhone to you the fastest.

If delivery is absolutely not an option (if you won't be around when the delivery is made and you don't want to pre-sign to have it left on your doorstep), you're not totally busted if you choose in-store pickup, if it's even available during preorder in your area. There's still a chance that, if you're fast, you can be one of the first to pick it up in person.

It's important to note that, if you do choose in-store pickup, Apple will only hold your iPhone for the time you've been told to pick it up via text or email. If you're late, expect to have your order canceled.

Do a test run

On the iMore Show, Rene Ritchie pointed out that it's a good idea to do a test run purchase via whichever method you will be preordering the iPhone X. Pick something small, something you want anyway, like a case or Qi wireless charger. Save it to your favorites, then complete the order process so you know for sure that everything is as it should be (your address is correct, your credit card on file is up to date, etc.).

Breathe

We know how stressful it can be to preorder an iPhone, hoping to have it in hand on launch day, but remember: it's just a phone and you'll get it eventually, even if it is a little late. Take a deep breath and try to relax.

Any questions?

Do you have any questions about our method for the fastest way to preorder the iPhone X? Put them in the comments and we'll walk you through it.