Relieve stress and anxiety with this top-rated meditation app We're living in anxious times where it can be tough to take time to reflect and relax your mind with some mindful meditation. Whether you're trying to sleep better, decompress, or just start each day with your best foot forward, there are mindfulness apps available out there — but not all are created equal.

Mindbliss is a highly-rated meditation app that's been developed by consciousness explorers, meditation guides, and technologists. Mindbliss uses highly intelligent AI that learns how to provide more specific meditation for your feelings the more you use it. You can choose between single-sit meditations or a serial session that can span between five to nine days.

iMore Digital Offers has a great deal on Mindbliss subscriptions — you can get a lifetime subscription for just $49.99, a savings of 88% off the $450 regular price. Don't know if you want to commit to a lifetime subscription? You also have options to get a 1-year subscription for $29.99 or a 3-year subscription for $39.99. It's a great deal that gets even better this week only — use coupon code JULY4TH at checkout to save an additional 15%!

