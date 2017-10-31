The Mac remains one of the most accessible platforms today, with features to serve all needs.

Computers should be for everyone, and that includes those with physical impairments, whether it be to their sight, hearing, or motor function. Apple strives to create products and software that are as accessible as possible to as many people as possible. Here's how you can set up accessibility features on Mac to make them work for you and your needs.

How to enable VoiceOver on Mac

For the visually impaired, VoiceOver is a handy tool that reads out what's on the screen and also lets you know what your mouse is over so that you don't click the wrong thing.

How to use Zoom on Mac

If you have trouble reading text on your Mac or would like to see parts of your screen in greater detail, then you can enable the Zoom function, which basically adds a magnifying glass to your screen. You can move it around and control the zoom to your heart's content.

How to change the look of closed captions on Mac

Closed captions can work to tell you what's being said in videos on your Mac. If the style or size of closed captions isn't working for you, you can change them up to suit your needs.

How to use visual and color accessibility options on your Mac

If you're color blind or have trouble seeing certain shades mixed with other shades, you can invert colors on your Mac and change other color settings to make text easier to read and buttons easier to see.

How to use Keyboard accessibility features on Mac

We don't all type the same, and for some of us, a quick tap here and there just isn't possible. Luckily, macOS has accessibility features to help make using your keyboard easier.

How to use Dictation on Mac

If you're unable to type or it would just be a lot easier to search the web and perform other tasks with just your voice, then Siri on the Mac can help you out in a BIG way. All you have to do is trigger the feature and then speaker your command or query.

Need more help with accessibility on the Mac?

