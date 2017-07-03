Keep your Apple Watch festive and fun this Independence Day with these American-ified accessories!

If you're looking to celebrate Independence Day in style and want your Apple Watch to match your patriotic outfit of choice, then why not pick up an Apple Watch accessory/band that screams 'USA! USA! USA!'

Here are the best ways to accessorize your Apple Watch for Independence Day!

Bandmax nylon American flag band

If you're looking for a classic, simple, American flag Apple Watch band that won't break the bank (but will show off how patriotic you are), then we recommend taking a peek at the Bandmax nylon American flag band!

Designed and built from a high-quality nylon, the Bandmax nylon American flag band comes with an adjustable buckle that can be tweaked to fit almost any wrist size, and a cleaning cloth so you can wipe down your Apple Watch if you get any mustard on it from your hot dog at your family 4th of July BBQ.

You can pick up the Bandmax nylon American flag band for around $15.

See at Amazon

iWatch retro American flag wristband

Retro, stylish, and on-par with your American patriotism, the iWatch retro American flag wristband is an ideal Apple Watch accessory for Independence Day.

This Apple Watch band is made from a sturdy, high-quality leather, and the design on it is reminiscent of a vintage American flag blowing in the wind AKA it's a perfect watch band to slap on your wrist this 4th of July.

If you're interested in this band, you can grab it online for around $20.

See at Amazon

viwell iWatch leather American flag band

Wrap the American flag around your wrist and show off your love for your country with the viwell iWatch leather American flag band for the Apple Watch!

Built from a soft, durable, grade A genuine leather, the viwell iWatch leather American flag band is designed with a stainless steel buckle that ensures your Apple Watch won't fly off when you're setting off fireworks or tossing the baseball around with buddies at your block party.

The design on this band is that of the American flag, but with the stars near the watch face and the stripes leading down to the buckle, making it quite the stylish, patriotic band.

You can pick up the viwell iWatch leather American flag band for around $21.

See at Amazon

Clockwork Synergy nylon American flag Apple Watch band

What's better than an Apple Watch band with one American flag? An Apple Watch band with a whole 'lot of little American flags, just like the Clockwork Synergy nylon American flag Apple Watch band!

This nylon watch band instantly adds a little bit of class and patriotism to any outfit. The buckle on the band is stainless steel and can be easily adjusted to fit almost any wrist size. The tiny little flags that make up the band are an interesting and different-looking design compared to other American flag Apple Watch bands! #unique

So if you're looking for a highly-rated Apple Watch band that's also super cool looking, then you can pick up the Clockwork Synergy nylon American flag Apple Watch band for around $25.

See at Amazon

viwell retro diagonal stripes American flag band

Do a #throwback this Independence Day and take a peek at the viwell retro diagonal stripes American flag band for your Apple Watch!

This vintage-looking Apple Watch accessory is an incredibly well-made leather wrist strap that combines your love of America and your sharp eye for stylish watch bands and fashion. The band itself, unfortunately, only works for 42mm Apple Watches, so if you have the 38mm, you're out of luck.

You can pick up the viwell retro diagonal stripes American flag band for around $22.50.

See at Amazon

How do you accessorize for the holidays?

Are you a big fan of dressing up and accessorizing for events, or do you have an Apple Watch band that's your reliable go-to that you can't imagine spending the holidays without?

Let us know how you accessorize in the comments below!