More and more tech enthusiasts are turning toward careers in IT, thanks to increasingly lucrative salaries and the opportunity to work in both the public and private sector.

The Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle will give you the skills you need to earn some of the field's most valuable certifications, and it's available for over 95% off at just $39.

With nine courses led by top-rated instructors, this training bundle will help you ace the exams for certifications having to do with AWS, CompTIA, Microsoft Azure, and more.

You'll learn how to integrate a wide range of complex networking systems, setup secure firewalls, retaliate against cyber threats, install and maintain servers, and much more—all through easy-to-follow instruction that uses real-world examples.

There are also plenty of practice exam questions to ensure that there are no surprises when it's time to sit for the real exams.

Get the skills and certifications you need to kickstart a high-paying career in IT with the Complete 2020 IT Certification Exam Prep Mega Bundle for just $39—over 95% off its usual price.

Prices are subject to change.