The Acer G247HYL 23.8-Inch IPS 1080p widescreen zero frame monitor is down to $99.99 on Amazon. This is $50 off its regular price and $10 better than any deal we've seen before.

This deal is part of an Amazon Gold Box sale featuring a wide variety of PC peripherals, including some other monitors. The prices are good for today only, so make your choice.

This display has a 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution and a 4ms response time, which is better than average for a screen like this. The inputs include DVI, HDMI, and VGA. It also has built-in speakers. The monitor is designed to leave a small footprint thanks to both its slim physical design and energy savings. This series has 4.2 stars based on 4,629 reviews.

