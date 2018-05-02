Cardhop developer Flexibits announced today in a blog post that a new update is currently rolling out for Cardhop, bringing it to version 1.1. The update includes new features like smart groups, printing, and more, and will ideally making keeping track of all your contacts — friends, family, business colleagues, or otherwise — more efficient than ever before.

What is Cardhop?

Cardhop is a contact management application created by Flexibits, the developers behind popular calendar app Fantastical. It's essentially an alternative to the native contacts app on your Mac, and lives in your menu bar so it can be accessed any time you need it. It does all sorts of incredibly cool things that set it far above most other contact organization options, and is possibly the most flexible, intuitive, user-friendly way to keep track of the email addresses, phone numbers, addresses, Twitter handles, birthdays, and more of pretty much everyone you know. It also allows you to interact with contacts in a myriad of different ways directly from the app, so you don't have to go through all the hullabaloo of doing things like looking somebody up, copying their email address, and pasting it into whatever mail client you use.

For a more in-depth look at Cardhop, I'd definitely advise checking out our own Rene Ritchie's Cardhop will make you love contacts on the Mac. Dammit.

If you'd like to try it out for yourself, you can sign up for a free trial on the Flexibits website or purchase it on the Mac App Store for $19.99 by clicking the link below.

See Cardhop on the Mac App Store