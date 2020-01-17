Google this week announced its plans to develop new web standards that would make third-party cookies 'obsolete'. The Mountain View hopes to do so within two years, at which point it will stop supporting them on its browser, which currently holds a 69% share of the desktop browser market.

It's only been two days since Google made its plans public, and it's already meeting stiff resistance from advertisers. Both the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) and Association of National Advertisers (ANA) — they represent ad sellers and the corporations that buy those ads, respectively — have penned an open letter urging Google to reconsider its decision (via Netimperative).

The letter is signed by Dan Jaffe and Dick O'Brien, both of whom are EVP of Government Relations at ANA and 4A's, respectively.

Privacy is a big thing these days so they don't, of course, question the motives behind the move or suggest Google kill its plans entirely. Instead, they ask Google to simply stay its hand: