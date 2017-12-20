We've all had it happen. You're at a friend's house when you notice your iPhone battery has trickled down to nothing, so you ask to borrow their charger. But — oh god, what's this? — their phone requires a different charger, and there are no Lightning cables to be found. Enter charging technology company VOLTA and its recently launched Indiegogo campaign for the VOLTA Magnetic Adapter — an adapter that allows you to change any Android charging cable into a USB C, micro USB, or Lightning cable. Thanks to of VOLTA's adapter, you can use any micro USB cord to charge all your devices, saving you from a dead battery or from having to pull a tangled, snakelike mass out of your bag (and — ugh — unravel it) when you need to power up on the go.

See on Indiegogo

How does it work?

Each adapter comes with two magnetic adapter tips. When you want to charge your phone or tablet, all you have to do is insert the appropriate tip into the device's charging port. After that, you'll need to plug your existing micro USB cable into the adapter itself. Then just hold the adapter near the end of the tip sticking out of your device, and voilà! The magic of magnets will cause them to snap together, and you can begin charging. The VOLTA Magnetic Adapter is capable of both Quick Charge 2.0 and 3.0 as well and fast charge, so it's speedy as well as convenient.

In addition to charging, the VOLTA Magnetic Adapter can be used in data transfer as well. Once the adapter is connected to both the cable and the tip, you can plug the other end of the cable into any computer to back up your phone, add new music, and whatever else your heart desires.

Is it durable?

The company definitely claims that it is: