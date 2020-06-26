The WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 desktop hard drive is down to $249.99 at Best Buy. You'll only be able to get the drive at this price for a few more hours since it's part of Best Buy's deals of the day. After the deal expires, it will most likely return to its $310 street price. We saw the drive drop to $240 once before, and it jumped back up in less than a day. Since this is a proprietary drive from Best Buy you won't be able to find a deal like this anywhere else.

As a desktop external hard drive, the Easystore is not a drive meant to travel with you. It should be sitting on your desk serving as a semi-permanent storage for your media. Because of that, WD also makes it really easy to use these drives to back up your system. Use the WD Backup software and you'll be able to set a schedule that backs up your data regularly.

If you just want something for your photos, videos, and documents, use the WD Discovery software to back up all of that information easily. It can also manage your drive settings and give you better LED control.

Power and connect the drive with USB 3.0, which gives it data transfer speeds up to 5 Gbps. It's also backwards compatible with USB 2.0 for slower speeds but wider compatibility with more machines.

The drive is compatible with Windows and Mac, which gives you some flexibility if you have machines using both. You could also use it with an Xbox One for extended storage for your games. You'll be able to use this with Mac's Time Machine, too, for backups through that system. Use the included WD Drive Utilities software to manage your drive, configure it, and diagnose any problems that arise.